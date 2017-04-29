STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (NASDAQ:SAUHF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $533.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (SAUHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/straumann-hldg-chf0-10-sauhf-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (NASDAQ:SAUHF) traded up 1.526% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.875. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 35.811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.76 and its 200 day moving average is $404.37. STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 has a 52-week low of $350.00 and a 52-week high of $523.88.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 (SAUHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG CHF0.10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.