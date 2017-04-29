Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) opened at 41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business earned $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $40,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $40,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

