Traders Buy Large Volume of Alibaba Group Holding Put Options (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 36,556 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 17,396 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Vetr upgraded Alibaba Group Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alibaba Group Holding from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group Holding presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 115.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Alibaba Group Holding has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $115.99.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 47.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,658,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,701,000 after buying an additional 861,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 20.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,932,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

