Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alcoa Corp (AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 277% compared to the average daily volume of 4,852 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Alcoa Corp from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alcoa Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) opened at 33.73 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company’s market cap is $6.21 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Alcoa Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa Corp news, insider Arconic Inc. sold 23,353,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $888,114,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,821,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $140,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 278,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 316,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth $23,707,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the third quarter worth $17,487,000.

About Alcoa Corp

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

