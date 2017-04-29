Energy Select Sector SPDR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,664 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 910 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) traded up 0.07% on Friday, reaching $67.84. 14,425,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-energy-select-sector-spdr-put-options-xle-updated.html.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.