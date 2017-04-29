Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on The Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,110 put options.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

