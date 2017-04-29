Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK) Announces €0.05 Dividend

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) remained flat at GBX 175.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,097 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 345.38 million. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 146.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 200.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STCK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group PLC from GBX 170 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based spirits company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the production and distribution of branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. Its operating segments include Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Other Operational and Corporate.

