Stillwater Mining Company (SWC) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stillwater Mining Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.54 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stillwater Mining Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stillwater Mining Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stillwater Mining Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stillwater Mining Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) remained flat at $17.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,997,838 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 230.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Stillwater Mining Company has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $18.00.

Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Stillwater Mining Company had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stillwater Mining Company will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stillwater Mining Company Company Profile

Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting and refining of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) produced by mining a geological formation in south-central Montana, known as the J-M Reef. The Company operates through five segments: Mine Production, PGM Recycling, Canadian Properties, South American Properties and All Other.

