Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for GoPro Inc (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 7.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 10,542,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.17 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68. GoPro also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,383 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 733% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,688 call options.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for GoPro Inc (GPRO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-hold-rating-for-gopro-inc-gpro.html.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $52,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,668 shares of company stock valued at $738,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 411.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 430,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.