Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 7.72% on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,542,921 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $17.68. GoPro also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,383 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 733% compared to the average volume of 2,688 call options.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.23 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoPro will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $57,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,668 shares of company stock valued at $738,432. Insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 44.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 274,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of GoPro by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,653,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after buying an additional 190,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

