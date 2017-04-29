Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Stifel Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial Corp to post $3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) opened at 48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 7,083 shares of Stifel Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $392,398.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Himelfarb sold 35,000 shares of Stifel Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,781.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/stifel-financial-corp-sf-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stifel Financial Corp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Stifel Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Stifel Financial Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stifel Financial Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.