Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Sterling Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.25 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company earned $121.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,465,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 23,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $579,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,794 shares of company stock worth $2,926,121 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

