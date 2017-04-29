State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

State Street Corp cut its position in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,614,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Fang Holdings worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Fang Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 309,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fang Holdings by 409.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fang Holdings during the third quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Fang Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,026,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Fang Holdings by 454.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 442,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) opened at 3.35 on Friday. Fang Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion.

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Fang Holdings had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. Fang Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Fang Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fang Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

About Fang Holdings

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

