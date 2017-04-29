State Street Corp Purchases 25,149 Shares of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Ltd (MPSX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Ltd (NYSE:MPSX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl during the third quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl by 19.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 405,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 67,035 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Ltd (NYSE:MPSX) opened at 17.95 on Friday. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (NYSE:MPSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business earned $386.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Ltd will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MPSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Company Profile

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited is a provider of specialty packaging solutions for the consumer, healthcare and multi-media markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s print-based specialty packaging solutions include premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a range of substrates and finishes, which are complemented by value-added services, including design, new product development and supply chain solutions.

