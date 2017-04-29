State Street Corp Buys 12,849 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Stoneridge worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $19.61. 184,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $546.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.07 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $739,029.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,277.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

