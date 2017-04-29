Heska Corp (HSKA) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of Heska Corp worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,515,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) traded up 2.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 120,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company earned $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Heska Corp had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heska Corp will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on Heska Corp from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CL King downgraded Heska Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $113,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,433 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heska Corp Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

