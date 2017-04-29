State Street Corp Has $11.2 Million Position in Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Chuy's Holdings worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Chuy's Holdings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,174,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Chuy's Holdings by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 147,986 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE increased its position in Chuy's Holdings by 61.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 550,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 209,850 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Chuy's Holdings by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 192,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Chuy's Holdings by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded up 2.58% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 396,074 shares of the company were exchanged. Chuy's Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Chuy's Holdings had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company earned $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chuy's Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chuy's Holdings Inc will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy's Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chuy's Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chuy's Holdings in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Chuy's Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

