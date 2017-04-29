State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

State Street Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.59% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEMKT:BRG) opened at 12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s market cap is $301.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

