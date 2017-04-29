State Street Corp Has $10.8 Million Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,235 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $520.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business earned $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Street Corp Has $10.8 Million Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/state-street-corp-acquires-23320-shares-of-haverty-furniture-companies-inc-hvt-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.