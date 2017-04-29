State Street Corp Has $10.752 Million Position in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

State Street Corp raised its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.73% of New Relic worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded down 1.14% on Friday, hitting $39.98. 225,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.11 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,119,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,143. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

