State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $262,000 in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 23,719.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 41,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) traded up 0.42% on Friday, reaching $35.65. 167,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $772.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business earned $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.85 million. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Global Brass and Copper Holdings news, insider William G. Toler sold 10,000 shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,356.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Devin K. Denner sold 11,677 shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $429,246.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Brass and Copper Holdings

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

