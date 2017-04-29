State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Algebris Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,071 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.83.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business earned $473.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,135,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,536,417 shares in the company, valued at $99,029,983.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

