State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) traded down 2.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,982 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business earned $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded German American Bancorp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

