Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) opened at 22.69 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business earned $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,637,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,035,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 1,495,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,141,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 917,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $13,734,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

