Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.63 (SWEF)

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.50. 175,105 shares of the company traded hands. Starwood European Real Este Fin has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 110.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Lux S.a.r.l, Starfin Public LP and Starfin Public GP, is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and a total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the United Kingdom and the European Union’s internal market.

