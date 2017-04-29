Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. Starbucks also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Starbucks to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.31.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,046,130 shares. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starbucks stock. BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,239,000. Starbucks comprises about 4.3% of BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

