Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 2.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 25,046,130 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Vetr cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.91 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global cut Starbucks to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.31.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/starbucks-co-sbux-releases-q3-earnings-guidance.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starbucks stock. BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,239,000. Starbucks accounts for 4.3% of BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.