Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded down 5.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 667,964 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $596.62 million. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 27.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 29,078,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after buying an additional 6,217,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Oceanic Investment Management LTD acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included 73 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with a carrying capacity between 52,055 and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

