Stag Industrial (STAG) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stag Industrial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) opened at 26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -304.35%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

