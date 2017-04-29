SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded down 2.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,643 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $409.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other SS&C Technologies Holdings news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,153,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,542,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 511,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 86.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 240,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,948,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,653,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.