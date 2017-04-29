Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.9 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $434.9 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.49 million to $451.3 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $505 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $434.9 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX Flow.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,805,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,745,000 after buying an additional 201,272 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,687,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 61,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 12.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after buying an additional 166,085 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the third quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 156,269 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

