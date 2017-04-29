SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 687,560 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 503,391 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $191,467.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,893.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) opened at 55.26 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 167.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark Co. downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

