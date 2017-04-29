Spok Holdings (SPOK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spok Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) opened at 17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Spok Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Spok Holdings had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Spok Holdings will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Spok Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Spok Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spok Holdings Company Profile

USA Mobility, Inc (USA Mobility) is a holding company, which operates through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, USA Mobility Wireless, Inc The Company is a provider of wireless messaging, mobile voice and data and unified communications solutions in the United States. In addition, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Amcom Software, Inc (Amcom), it provides mission critical unified communications solutions for contact centers, emergency management, mobile event notification and Smartphone messaging.

