Spin Master Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master Corp in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spin Master Corp from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master Corp from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Spin Master Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spin Master Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) opened at 39.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. Spin Master Corp has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

About Spin Master Corp

Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc, is a Canada-based children’s entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.

