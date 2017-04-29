Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) – Gabelli decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Speedway Motorsports in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst B. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Gabelli also issued estimates for Speedway Motorsports’ FY2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company earned $80.33 million during the quarter. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRK. Macquarie lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) opened at 18.05 on Friday. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $741.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRK. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 107.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 121.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Speedway Motorsports by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Speedway Motorsports during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States.

