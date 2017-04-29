Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Position Maintained by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 181,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) opened at 7.61 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $595.97 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 24th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

