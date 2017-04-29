SPDR KBW Regional Banking Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (KRE)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE:KRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical volume of 1,170 call options.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE:KRE) opened at 54.05 on Friday. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

