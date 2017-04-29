Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,652,068 shares, a drop of 1.6% from the March 15th total of 4,729,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra sold 25,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,648,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Barge Joseph La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $322,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,033.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,004,513 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 113.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 57.97 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 441.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post ($5.47) earnings per share for the current year.

ONCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spark Therapeutics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

