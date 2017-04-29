Southcross Energy Partners LP (SXE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Southcross Energy, LLC provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and NGL fractionation and transportation services. It also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs to its power generation, industrial and utility customers. The Company’s services include connecting producing wells to pipeline gathering systems; processes and treats gas for pipeline transportation and commercial use; transports gas to end-users and pipeline interconnects; and purchase and sale of gas. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Southcross Energy, LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) traded up 2.93% on Friday, reaching $4.21. 126,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $328.95 million. Southcross Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. The Company also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of gathering systems, intrastate pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, one fractionation facility, 20 compressor stations and a treating system.

