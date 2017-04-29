Southcross Energy Partners LP (SXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Southcross Energy, LLC provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and NGL fractionation and transportation services. It also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs to its power generation, industrial and utility customers. The Company’s services include connecting producing wells to pipeline gathering systems; processes and treats gas for pipeline transportation and commercial use; transports gas to end-users and pipeline interconnects; and purchase and sale of gas. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Southcross Energy, LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) opened at 4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Southcross Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $328.95 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/southcross-energy-partners-lp-sxe-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Southcross Energy Partners

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. The Company also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of gathering systems, intrastate pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, one fractionation facility, 20 compressor stations and a treating system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southcross Energy Partners (SXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southcross Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southcross Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.