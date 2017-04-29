Sothebys (BID) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 69 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 517,128 shares. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $308.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.28 million. Sothebys had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sothebys will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BID. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on Sothebys from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sothebys (BID) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sothebys-bid-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

In other news, COO Adam Chinn bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $113,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $86,760.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.