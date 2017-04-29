Media stories about Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sorrento Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 10 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded down 7.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,511 shares. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $84.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Separately, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sorrento-therapeutics-srne-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yue Alexander Wu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,190,000 shares of company stock worth $6,506,900. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.