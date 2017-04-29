Sonoro Energy Ltd (SNV) Director Buys C$34,200.00 in Stock

Sonoro Energy Ltd (TSE:SNV) Director Richard Wadsworth bought 1,140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas resource exploration and development company. The Company’s business consists of the exploration for, appraisal of and development and production of unconventional asphalt/bitumen resources in Iraq and the development of other technologies related to the energy and oil resource sector, including fly ash beneficiation, in Canada.

