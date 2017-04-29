Sonoro Energy Ltd (TSE:SNV) Director Richard Wadsworth acquired 1,140,000 shares of Sonoro Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sonoro Energy Ltd (SNV) Director Acquires C$34,200.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/sonoro-energy-ltd-snv-director-acquires-c34200-00-in-stock.html.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas resource exploration and development company. The Company’s business consists of the exploration for, appraisal of and development and production of unconventional asphalt/bitumen resources in Iraq and the development of other technologies related to the energy and oil resource sector, including fly ash beneficiation, in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.