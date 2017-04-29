Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 22 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) opened at 44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.58%.

In other news, insider Andy D. Waters sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $35,319.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

