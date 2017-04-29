Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Price

News headlines about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 29 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,054 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm earned $960.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.98 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider J Mitchell Dolloff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,629.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $316,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,892.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,661. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

