Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Stock Price

News coverage about UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UTStarcom Holdings Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) opened at 2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. UTStarcom Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. provides broadband products, solution and services. The Company delivers broadband transport and access (both wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) and fixed line) products and solutions, optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offloading. Its segments include Equipment, which is focused on its equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and Services, which is engaged in providing services and support of its equipment products and also the new operational support segment.

