Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Saratoga Investment Corp earned a news impact score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) traded up 1.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.45. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Saratoga Investment Corp

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

