Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact American National BankShares (AMNB) Share Price

Media stories about American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American National BankShares earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) traded down 2.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,547 shares. American National BankShares has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. American National BankShares had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm earned $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ramsey K. Hamadi purchased 1,400 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at $654,930.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Helm Dobbins sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $159,160.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

