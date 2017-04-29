Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Stock Price

Media coverage about WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WisdomTree Investments earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) traded down 0.24% on Friday, hitting $8.35. 4,693,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company earned $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 97,971 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $895,454.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

